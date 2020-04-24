Reggie Bush seems to believe Aaron Rodgers’ days in Green Bay are numbered.

The Packers made a whole lot of noise Thursday night by selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay traded up four spots to land Love, who theoretically was brought on to be Rodgers’ successor.

Bush, like many others, couldn’t help but wonder what the Love pick means for Rodgers. After posing the question on Twitter, the former running back expressed belief that the eight-time Pro Bowl selection eventually will end up with the New England Patriots.

Wow so what does the mean for Aaron Rogers? — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 24, 2020

Trade bait for sure I’m calling it now he’s going to end up with Patriots https://t.co/HKgfCfyu49 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 24, 2020

While you might initially want to brush this hypothetical off, maybe we shouldn’t entirely rule out the possibility of Rodgers ending up in Foxboro. The Packers at some point will want to see what they have in Love, and even if that’s not for a few more years, there’s no reason to believe Rodgers will be incapable of playing at a high level by that point. The likes of Tom Brady and Drew Brees are redefining the twilight years of a quarterback, and it’s easy to see Rodgers following in their footsteps.

That said, the Patriots, of course, aren’t going to sit around and wait to see what happens with Rodgers in Green Bay. Locking down the starting quarterback position surely is among New England’s top priorities in wake of Brady’s departure.

