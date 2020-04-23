Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although there currently isn’t any hockey being played, Thursday was a good day.

One year ago to the day, the Boston Bruins took down their rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals.

The series didn’t start off well for the B’s, as they went done 2-1 and eventually 3-2. But in typical Black and Gold fashion they battled back and took down the Maple Leafs 5-1 on home ice at TD Garden.

NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin remembered the massive win and the series as whole in the latest edition of “Up & Adam.” Check out the full segment above!

