Could the return of baseball potentially be on the horizon?

Major League Baseball reportedly has considered a plan that would bring baseball back at some point in May with games being played in Arizona, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin broke down the report and what it would mean for baseball in his brand new digital segment, “Up & Adam.”

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images