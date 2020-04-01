The NFL is trying hard to conduct business as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic. But are we reaching the point where enough is enough?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sure thinks so.

The NFL insider called out the league Tuesday night on “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” for continuing as planned with the draft later this month.

The event won’t be a huge spectacle in Las Vegas as initially anticipated — the NFL is opting for a “virtual” experience” during the COVID-19 outbreak — but Schefter still has serious concerns about the league following through with the draft despite all that’s going on in the world.

“OTAs? That’s not happening. The offseason program? That’s not happening. The draft is happening only through the sheer force and determination and lack of foresight from the NFL, frankly,” Schefter said. “They are determined to put this on while there is carnage in the streets.”

This is notable because not only did NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last week look to deter team officials from expressing frustration about the draft by threatening disciplinary action. But ESPN also is scheduled to broadcast the 2020 NFL Draft beginning April 23, putting Schefter in the difficult position of potentially ticking off his employer by staying true to his beliefs.

Nevertheless, the show figures to go on — for now — even as the world continues its effort to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab