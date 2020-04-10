If any team is looking for a quarterback boost, an MVP winner is up for grabs.

Cam Newton remains a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers on March 24. New England immediately was viewed as a potential landing spot for Newton upon his release, as Tom Brady’s departure prompted uncertainty surrounding the Patriots’ quarterback situation.

New England reportedly has shown “no interest” in Newton, but maybe we shouldn’t completely rule out the potential pairing. An anonymous AFC assistant coach recently noted to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman that he “wouldn’t be stunned” if the Patriots signed the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

It’s tough to gauge Newton’s market. We probably shouldn’t credit his availability to a lack of interest, as the NFL’s current pandemic-related restrictions put free agents in a tough spot. There very well could be a team, or multiple teams, out there willing to spend a little extra cash on Newton, but if the Patriots were able to land him for a relatively cheap price, it could make for an interesting quarterback battle in training camp.

The decision, of course, is Bill Belichick’s to make, and multiple football pundits have expressed belief that Newton and the Patriots coach wouldn’t be able to coexist.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images