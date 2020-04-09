Former Boston College standout running back AJ Dillon is doing his best to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft while social distancing.
NESN.com’s Meredith Gorman chatted with Dillon to find out more about how he is preparing for the NFL. Dillon discussed how he would feel playing for the New England Patriots and detailed what current pro running backs he mimics his game after.
Dillon is coming off a monster junior season at BC where he rushed for over 1,600 yards, was named third team All-American and first team All-ACC for the third year in a row.
