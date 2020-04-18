Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has had himself a season for the ages.

The Boston Bruins right winger has sat right at the top of the NHL’s goal-scoring leader board pretty much from the second they dropped the puck to start the season.

Pasta currently sits tied with the Washington Captials’ Alex Ovechkin for the top spot with 48 goals apiece. NESN will be replaying each of the 23-year-old’s strikes Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, and Andrew Raycroft joined Sophia Jurksztowicz and Adam Pellerin on “NESN After Hours” to give his take for the youngster’s best goal of the season.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images