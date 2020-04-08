Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown evidently is trying to tweet things into existence.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it crystal clear a couple of weeks ago that Tampa Bay would not sign Brown despite the troubled wide receiver’s stated interest in reuniting with Tom Brady.

AB still has his sights set on an NFL return, though, and a video he posted Tuesday night to Twitter suggests the seven-time Pro Bowl selection might not be ready to give up the dream of again playing alongside Brady.

(Or maybe he’s eyeing a return to the New England Patriots?)

The video is from Brown’s only game with the Patriots, a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2019 season. It shows Brown’s lone touchdown grab with New England — a 20-yard strike from Brady — from a fan’s perspective, along with the caption: “AB2.0 Soon”

Of course, this could mean Brown simply is working toward rejoining the NFL after a 2019 campaign littered with off-the-field problems and legal issues. But it’s still an interesting clip for Brown to post, especially since he’s one of the most accomplished wide receivers in NFL history. His highlight reel is extensive.

Nevertheless, one shouldn’t expect Brown, who turns 32 in July, to join Brady in Tampa Bay or link back up with Bill Belichick in New England at any point in the near future. The real question is whether any team — the Baltimore Ravens, perhaps? — will provide an opportunity for Brown to accomplish his goal of returning to the gridiron.

For what it’s worth, Brown earlier this week hired a new agent, Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports.

