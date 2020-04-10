Although the Boston Bruins’ biggest offseason storyline is going to be centered around a defenseman, they are in pretty good shape at the blue line.

Whenever the season officially comes to an end, Torey Krug is going to be an unrestricted free agent. He’s likely going to get a ton of money on the open market, and it’s unclear if it’ll be the Bruins or another team that he plays for next — though he’s really hoping he hasn’t played his last game with the Bruins.

In the latest NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen share their thoughts on Krug’s future in Boston, and take stock of the future of Boston’s defense. They also share and break down the latest updates on the state of the 2019-20 NHL season.

You can listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images