NESN’s Courtney Cox goes one-on-one with Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran, co-founders of New England-based CBD company, Beam.

They talk about how CBD can help with anxiety and sleep, especially during the uncertain times we are currently dealing with. They also examine how CBD can help with body recovery after workouts.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Beam