Finding things to smile about can be quite difficult these days.

Enter: America’s most beloved ballpark.

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday tweeted a photo of Fenway Park with a perfect rainbow arched above it. Honestly, it’s one of the best photos of the Park we’ve ever seen.

Take a look:

A little something to dream about tonight: pic.twitter.com/eeRVUnW63L — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2020

Yeah, we miss baseball, too.

It remains to be seen if — let alone when — the 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin. But baseball will return at some point in the future, and it can’t come soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images