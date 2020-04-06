Finding things to smile about can be quite difficult these days.

Enter: America’s most beloved ballpark.

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday tweeted a photo of Fenway Park with a perfect rainbow arched above it. Honestly, it’s one of the best photos of the Park we’ve ever seen.

Take a look:

Yeah, we miss baseball, too.

It remains to be seen if — let alone when — the 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin. But baseball will return at some point in the future, and it can’t come soon enough.

