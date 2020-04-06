Finding things to smile about can be quite difficult these days.
Enter: America’s most beloved ballpark.
The Boston Red Sox on Sunday tweeted a photo of Fenway Park with a perfect rainbow arched above it. Honestly, it’s one of the best photos of the Park we’ve ever seen.
Take a look:
A little something to dream about tonight: pic.twitter.com/eeRVUnW63L
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2020
Yeah, we miss baseball, too.
It remains to be seen if — let alone when — the 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin. But baseball will return at some point in the future, and it can’t come soon enough.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images