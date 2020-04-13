Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick finally had to answer questions about Tom Brady.

Belichick on Monday spoke with media for the first time since the 2019 NFL season ended. During the pre-draft conference call, Belichick was asked about the departure of Brady as well as his confidence in second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, plus how he sees the QBs in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images