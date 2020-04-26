The 2020 NFL Draft was known to have a particularly strong class for wide receivers, and the New England Patriots used 10 selections in the event. So, undoubtedly, they used at least one on a wideout, right?

Wrong.

The Patriots drafted a safety, three linebackers, two tight ends, a kicker and three interior offensive linemen. They did sign at least three wide receivers in undrafted free agency, but it sounds like Bill Belichick likes his current group at the position.

“We’ll see how all of that goes,” Belichick said in a video conference call after the draft. “I’m sure that our young players will all improve in Year 2. We spent a first-round pick on N’Keal (Harry) last and a second-round pick on (Mohamed) Sanu. That was really all for this draft. Obviously have Julian (Edelman) and a number of other young players. I think that will be a very competitive group. There’s a lot of different ways and time to build your team, and the draft is one of them. But as I mentioned whether it’s Sanu or a free-agent signing like (Damiere) Byrd or whatever the case might be, there are multiple ways to build your roster, and this is one of them.”

Here’s the Patriots’ full wide receiver depth chart:

Julian Edelman

Mohamed Sanu

N’Keal Harry

Marqise Lee

Jakobi Meyers

Damiere Byrd

Gunner Olszewski

Quincy Adeboyejo

Devin Ross

Will Hastings

Isaiah Zuber

Sean Riley

Meyers and Olszewski are second-year players who could see a jump in Year 2. Lee and Byrd are free-agent additions. Among the last three players listed — all UDFAs — Hastings is the most interesting since he played college football with Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham at Auburn.

The Patriots could still sign or trade for more receivers, but this is the group they’ll move forward with for now in an uncertain offseason.

