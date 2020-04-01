Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick delivered a public service announcement Wednesday urging the public to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the full video, via the Patriots’ Twitter account, below.

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.” A message from BB as we remain #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/cA0C0eIyvl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2020

Belichick thanked the “heroic medical professionals — doctors, nurses, medical workers and others — who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need.”

Belichick finished by relaying a message he delivers to his team:

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.”

The Patriots teamed with the New England Revolution to provide 1.4 million meals to active duty military, veterans and their families who are affected by COVID-19.

