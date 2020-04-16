Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things supposedly were quite sour between DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien, but the Houston Texans coach doesn’t seem to want to address just how bad it got.

Most chatter of a bad bond between Hopkins and O’Brien came from a story Michael Irvin shared last month, stating Hopkins told him O’Brien once likened the wideout to Aaron Hernandez for having “baby mamas” around. It was an ugly story that came out right after the Texans made the inexplicable decision to trade the franchise talent to the Arizona Cardinals.

On a conference call Thursday, O’Brien was asked (and avoided answering) a question about that story.

Bill O’Brien on story @michaelirvin88 told about him allegedly asking Deandre Hopkins about his “baby mamas” and comparing him to Aaron Hernandez “I have no comment on that one.” — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) April 16, 2020

This is an interesting response in that O’Brien could have said it never happened, or that the story was being misrepresented/overstated. Even Hopkins himself said the story was being blown out of proportion.

It’s a bad look for O’Brien, but it sure sounds like Hopkins and the Texans were rapidly heading for a divorce for months.

