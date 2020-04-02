Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady announced he would not return to the New England Patriots on March 17. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers days later.

But now, more than two weeks removed, well-known media personality Bill Simmons (a New England sports fan) is still not over it. Simmons shared his utter frustration on FOX Sports Radio’s “The Herd” on Wednesday.

“Why now? It’s been 20 years,” Simmons exclaimed. “You have a chance to have one of the all-time iconic drafted by a team finish your career with a team thing…

“You’re going to go to Tampa? You’re going to play for Bruce Arians? You’re going to have a bunch of 75-year-olds in the stands and a team with no history? Like, how do you do this? How is this how your career ends? I just don’t get it. I’m confused,” Simmons said.

Simmons ultimately compared Brady’s departure to a pair of 78-year-olds getting divorced after 55 years of marriage. It seems Simmons is not taking it well.

Unfortunately for New England fans, what’s done is done. TB12 is on to Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images