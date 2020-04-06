Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems Buffalo wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is not on the same page with Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Beane recently said the New England Patriots were still the team to beat in the AFC East. McKenzie, however, said it was now the Bills “time to take over.”

The Buffalo receiver said as much while talking with WROC-TV’s Thad Brown last week. And he noted the biggest reason behind the pendulum swing — no more Tom Brady.

“The Brady situation, I cheered. He’s a great player, you can’t take it a way from him,” McKenzie said. “Our team is stacked. The last two years we’ve been giving him a run for his money, but now that he’s gone, it’s going to kind of be the Bills’ time to take over and things like that.”

Isaiah McKenzie said he cheered when Tom Brady left. "Our team is stacked… now that he's gone it's going to be the #Bills time to take over."#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/jzpdgZ06Tu — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) March 31, 2020

How quickly did Patriots coach Bill Belichick show this video to cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the rest of the New England secondary?

We’ll go ahead and agree on immediately.

