Healthcare workers across the globe have put their lives on the line to help battle the COVID-19 outbreak. And one local landmark is honoring their efforts.
The Bobby Orr statue located in front of TD Garden in Boston was seen Wednesday wearing a mask and scrubs as a tribute to those battling the coronavirus on the front lines. Naturally, the scrubs are Bruins themed, with the traditional spoked “B” in the shape of a heart.
Check it out, via WBZ-TV:
It’s unclear who dressed the statue up, but we love their work.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images