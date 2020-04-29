Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Healthcare workers across the globe have put their lives on the line to help battle the COVID-19 outbreak. And one local landmark is honoring their efforts.

The Bobby Orr statue located in front of TD Garden in Boston was seen Wednesday wearing a mask and scrubs as a tribute to those battling the coronavirus on the front lines. Naturally, the scrubs are Bruins themed, with the traditional spoked “B” in the shape of a heart.

Check it out, via WBZ-TV:

It’s unclear who dressed the statue up, but we love their work.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images