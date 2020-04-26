Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

AJ Dillion didn’t have to wait too long to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dillon was drafted in the second round by the Packers, with Green Bay selecting the former Boston College running back No. 62 overall.

The Eagles all-time leading rusher posted a tweet depicting his excitement Saturday, the third and final day of the Draft.

“At a loss for words right now, I’m beyond blessed to be a part of the (Packers) organization! It’s a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started! #GoPackGo,” Dillon tweeted.

Dillon’s former teammate and ex-BC tight end, Jake Burt, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent Sunday, giving the program another potential Eagle at the next level.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images