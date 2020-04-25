Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a three-year career at Boston College, AJ Dillon is leaving Chestnut Hill as the school’s all-time leading rusher.

Now, the All-ACC First Team selection will see how much damage he can do at the next level.

The Green Bay Packers on Friday selected Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 62nd overall pick.

“Always been a dream of mine to play in the @nfl ! Thank you @packers for allowing me to fulfill that dream! Can’t wait to get started! 🧀 #GoPackGo #28,” Dillon said in an instagram post after he got the call.

Dillon led the conference with 1,685 yards averaging 5.3 yards per carry and racking up 15 touchdowns in 12 games during the 2019 season with the Eagles, . He holds records for both rushing (4,382 yards) and scoring (38 touchdowns) at Boston College.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images