The Mayor of Boston wants Tom Brady to know he’d likely still be getting the star treatment if he stayed in Boston.

Brady has made his mark on Tampa since joining the Buccaneers in free agency, but not in a good way. He not only walked into a random person’s house thinking it was his offensive coordinator’s (he’s not going to be published by the NFL for that, by the way), but he also got kicked out of a Tampa park for working out. Of course, that was during the state’s stay-at-home order, which the quarterback quite clearly was violating.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Wednesday morning, and was asked if he would’ve dropped the hammer on the 42-year-old.

“If Tom Brady stayed … There are some exceptions I would make and having Tom Brady throw a football, I probably maybe would have looked the other way on that one,” Walsh joked, via WEEI.com. “But he goes to Tampa Bay and that’s what he gets, getting thrown out of the park. So it serves him right.”

If it needs to be said, Walsh clearly was joking.

But truthfully, that may be Brady’s new reality to a degree in Florida, where he doesn’t quite carry the cachet he does in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images