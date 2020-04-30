Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Bolden’s great fortunes aren’t lost on the veteran running back.

Bolden has won two Super Bowls over the course of his seven seasons in New England, during which time the 30-year-old has had the opportunity to play with a handful of all-time greats. Said players were among those named to the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade team, which was revealed Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots shared the full roster to their official and additional graphics to their social media channels, which prompted a fitting response from Bolden.

“I play/played with a bunch of 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐’s,” Bolden wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post above.

Even if you take Bolden’s sentiment quite literally, it’s still fairly on-point. One could argue Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Slater and Bill Belichick all are the greatest of all time at their respective positions.

Unfortunately for the Bolden and the Patriots, only nine of the 27 players named to the All-Decade Team are set to be on New England’s roster for the upcoming NFL season.

