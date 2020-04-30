Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Favre was in Aaron Rodgers’ position before.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback was the team’s starter when they drafted Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, and it caused a rift between the two, though they’re friends now.

And now that the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love 26th overall, Favre thinks his successor will follow a similar career path that he did by finishing out his career elsewhere.

“I think he’ll play somewhere else,” Favre speculated Wednesday on NBC Sports Network’s “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“I don’t know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it’s got the wheels turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case, then that means there’s a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that.”

Favre says he’s spoken to Rodgers since the draft, and that Rodgers was “surprised that (the Packers) went in that direction,” moving up four spots to unexpectedly draft the Utah State product.

Rodgers still has four years left on the $134 million extension he signed in 2018, and Green Bay trying to trade him right now would be to take a $51 million hit to the salary cap this year.

It still speaks volumes that the Packers decided to draft a quarterback instead of surround the one they have already with potential targets from this year’s receiver-stacked draft.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images