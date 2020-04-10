The Connecticut Sun made quite a few roster changes in the 2020 offseason, and one new player is pleased with where she landed.

After two seasons with the Mercury, Phoenix traded Briann January to the Sun in a three-team trade that sent Connecticut-favorite Courtney Williams to the Atlanta Dream. January, a Connecticut native, simply is happy to be home.

“I wanted to find a place where I thought I would fit in and that I could be useful to the team and a team that was going to compete for a championship,” she said, via The Day’s Ned Griffen. “All of that brought me to Connecticut.”

January wasn’t the only former Mercury player traded to the Sun during the offseason, however. Three-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner joined the Sun in a sign-and-trade with Phoenix the week prior in a deal that sent the Sun’s two first-round picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft and their first-round pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft out west.

That said, January has no hard feelings toward the club.

“Phoenix was going in a different direction and I totally respect that,” January said. “Through this process (Mercury general manager) Jim Pitman was great. We were communicating through the whole thing and he got me to where I wanted to go which was Connecticut, which I appreciate.”

January will make her Sun debut as soon as the WNBA’s 2020 season gets underway after being delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun