The NFL’s first player case of COVID-19 was announced Wednesday night.

And before it was announced that Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams had the coronavirus, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton already had been cleared.

Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Denver Broncos’ Von Millee also had tested positive, his agent confirmed.

“NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me,” Rapoport tweeted. “The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow.”

Rapoport mentioned the Broncos are aware of the diagnosis, and their well wishes are with Miller.

