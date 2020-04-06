It’s certainly not an ideal scenario for any professional sports team, but the Boston Bruins are among those who drew the shortest of sticks.

The Bruins own the best record in the NHL and reached the 100-point plateau just before the league paused the season due to the coronavirus on March 12. Boston was high on the list NHL Stanley Cup contenders, and now it’s not certain the Bruins will have the chance to step on the ice again for the 2019-20 season.

A positive, though?

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy knows the veteran leadership he has on this team. And that gives Cassidy confidence should the Bruins so happen to resharpen their skates. If they resume their season, Cassidy thinks they could do so without missing a beat.

“Once we get together I think it all comes back quickly,” Cassidy told The Athletic’s Joe McDonald. “We’ve all been through this for a long time, so for us getting back into work mode will be an easy transition.”

That’s certainly good to hear. It depicts Cassidy’s frame of mind should the Bruins and the rest of the NHL be fortunate enough to see the league end its pause.

The confidence depicted by Cassidy is noteworthy, and not only in the fact that the NHL season will return, but that the Bruins will be around for the end of it.

“We’re not done. We have a lot left in us,” Cassidy said, per McDonald. “A good team, a good chance to win a Stanley Cup and that’s what motivates me. The powers that be will decide that down the road and hopefully we get our opportunity.”

We’re hoping so too.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images