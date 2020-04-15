Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Todd Angilly was in the midst of his first season as the official national anthems singer of the Boston Bruins before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ever-positive Angilly caught up with NESN’s Courtney Cox to discuss how he has passed the time in quarantine and of course to share his gift of music through an at home rendition of “God Bless America.” Angilly also tells fans how they can donate to the Boston Resiliency Fund through Sully’s Brand. Finally, Angilly shares a message of family and optimism with Bruins fans.

Check out the full interview in the video above.