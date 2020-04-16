The Boston Bruins looked poised to lock up the Atlantic Division and were on their way to another Stanley Cup playoff run when the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s probably safe to say the B’s were out for revenge after losing in Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues on home ice. And even though they were in first place, Brad Marchand doesn’t think he’d want the Stanley Cup just handed over without having to earn it.

The Bruins winger held a Zoom call Thursday for season tickets holders to discuss all topics from why he wouldn’t want to be quarantined with Jake DeBrusk, an NHL return and of course, Lord Stanley.

“Mixed feelings,” Marchand said when asked how he’d feel about just having the Stanley Cup handed to the team. “Obviously, you go through the playoffs to win the Cup, but we’ve earned the first place throughout the year. We’ve competed hard and we’ve shown that all year that we’re a top team. I’m mixed. I don’t think I could answer that, but it would be hard to turn the trophy down in any situation. But at the same time, you want to earn it. I don’t know what I’d do in that situation. Maybe take a couple of drinks and then pass it back.”

There really is nothing like getting the Cup handed off to you, taking a lap around the ice with it then celebrating with your teammates and your city for days on end.

Commissioner Gary Bettman is optimistic a champion will be crowned for the 2019-20 season, but only time will tell if that indeed happens.

