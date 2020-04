Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo joins NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz to discuss how he has been handling life in quarantine.

The B’s blue liner discusses his recovery from a concussion he suffered just before the NHL season was suspended indefinitely. He also shares how he has kept in touch with his Bruins teammates, how he feels the Stanley Cup playoffs should unfold and faces off with Jurksztowicz in an epic game of Rock-Paper-Scissors.

Check out their full conversation in the video above.