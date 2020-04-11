Former Boston Bruin Colby Cave died Saturday morning after a days’-long fight for his life, which followed the brain bleed he suffered this week.

Cave went into a medically induced coma Tuesday, just days before his passing. He was 25 years old.

Cave’s death has prompted an outpouring of support from around the NHL, including the Boston Bruins, with whom he spent portions of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The organization issued the following statements Saturday:

Bruins President Cam Neely:

On behalf of the entire Bruins organization I want to extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to Colby’s family. As an undrafted free agent from Saskatchewan, Colby chose the Bruins and once he came to our organization, he seized the opportunity and showed on and off the ice that he was a special hockey player and person. He was, and will always be a Bruin, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney:

I was saddened to hear the news that Colby was unable to awaken from his coma and has passed. My heart aches for Emily and the entire Cave family. Colby was a special person! He signed with the Bruins as an undrafted player but his accomplishments in the WHL told a different story. His leadership qualities were beyond his years! When he arrived at development camp and in Providence for the 2015-16 season, he exhibited Patrice Bergeron-like characteristics, on and off the ice! Driven and committed to be an NHL player, Colby was also uniquely unselfish with his own NHL dream, helping his teammates and his coaches, game-by-game and day-by-day! Colby’s red hair underneath that “Peaky Blinders” brimmed hat during the teams’ march into Notre Dame Stadium for the Winter Classic is a special memory… not because the Bruins won that day but because I know Colby cherished the opportunity to play in that game. The Hockey World lost a great person who was beloved by his teammates and everyone that was fortunate enough to spend time with Colby Cave.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy:

Colby was a solid player, beloved teammate, but more importantly a truly special person. He will be missed but never forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Emily, her family and the Cave family.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara:

To Colby’s wife Emily, his parents, and both of their families, I am so saddened and sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during these difficult times. We will all cherish our memories and be grateful for the time we had with such a special person as Colby. He was a great teammate and a friend. He will be deeply missed. On behalf of myself and the rest of the players on the Boston Bruins, please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss.

Bruins alternate captain Patrice Bergeron:

I’m very saddened by the news of Colby’s passing this morning. He was a tremendous young man with passion, dedication and respect for the game of hockey. Beyond that he was genuine, respectful and always full of life. I’m glad our paths crossed, and I had the chance to get to know him. He will be dearly missed by all. On behalf of myself, my wife Stephanie, and our three kids, we send our most sincere condolences to his wife Emily and his whole family. We are keeping you in our thoughts and sending you strength and love during this unimaginable time.

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk:

I’m so shocked and saddened to hear this horrible news. It’s hard to put my feelings into words. I was lucky to play junior hockey with Colby. He was our captain and leader. It was an unforgettable moment when we again played together in the NHL for the Boston Bruins. He was an amazing person, player and friend. Sending my deepest condolences to Emily and the Cave family. Rest in peace Colby.

