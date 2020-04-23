Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No one knows exactly when the NHL season will resume after it was paused March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Cam Neely explained that the league is looking into every scenario.

The Boston Bruins president held a virtual town hall for season-ticket holders Thursday evening. And a hot topic was how a potential return would be handled.

Commissioner Gary Bettman revealed that although the NHL no longer is considering neutral sites, it is looking into the possibility of playing at a select few arenas.

And Neely further revealed nothing is being ruled out.

“I can tell you this: Both the players and NHL want to do whatever possible to get this season completed,” Neely said during the town hall. “The feeling is there’s an opportunity to push next season back and still get an 82-game schedule in next year. Everything is on the table to get the (2019-20) season completed.”

Fans likely will be willing to adapt to the 2020-21 season beginning later than scheduled if it meant completing the remainder of this year, and ultimately crowning a Stanley Cup champion.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images