Tom Brady has passed the torch to Patrice Bergeron.

The NFL quarterback was the longest-tenured athlete in Boston after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. And while many believed Brady would be a Patriot for life, he now begins Year 1 in Year 21 as the QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That now means Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron has been with a Boston-based team the longest (16 years and counting) of any other player on the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics.

Bergeron joined the B’s in the 2003-04 season and has been a force for the team ever since. He’s a four-time Selke Award winner and Stanley Cup champion in 2011.

Here’s to 16 more years, Patrice.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images