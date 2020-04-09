Tom Brady has passed the torch to Patrice Bergeron.
The NFL quarterback was the longest-tenured athlete in Boston after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. And while many believed Brady would be a Patriot for life, he now begins Year 1 in Year 21 as the QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
That now means Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron has been with a Boston-based team the longest (16 years and counting) of any other player on the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics.
16 years of 37.
Bergy is the longest-tenured athlete in Boston sports.#ThenAndNow | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/6nNvvzohha
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020
Bergeron joined the B’s in the 2003-04 season and has been a force for the team ever since. He’s a four-time Selke Award winner and Stanley Cup champion in 2011.
Here’s to 16 more years, Patrice.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images