Planning to tune in to NESN’s re-airing of Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night?

So are the members of the Bruins team that brought the Cup back to Boston 11 years ago.

NESN’s latest #BruinsEncore will be a great one, as fans will have the opportunity beginning 8:30 p.m. ET to relive the Bruins’ winner-take-all victory over the Vancouver Canucks. But that will be only half the fun, as the entire 2011 club will watch the memorable tilt in the “Locker Room Time Machine,” a virtual hangout that can be seen on the Bruins’ official YouTube page.

Players also will be tweeting over the course of the rebroadcast, which can be seen at the bottom of the screen throughout NESN’s telecast.

Here’s how to watch the #BruinsEncore and the “Locker Toom Time Machine.”

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET

#BruinsEncore: NESN

Bruins Chat Live Stream: YouTube — Boston Bruins

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports