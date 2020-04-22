Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins were among Tuesday’s trending topics on Twitter as members of the 2011 Stanley Cup team came together to watch Game 7 as it re-aired on NESN.

It created plenty of hilarious content, including jabs between former teammates, while many of the players said they just enjoyed seeing one another.

Well, fans seemed to feel the same way. And they showcased that by posting a plethora of tweets throughout the broadcast.

Here’s what some had to say:

The love, genuine affection, brotherly ribbing and the chemistry you watched on the Bruins zoom call tonight is exactly why they won the Cup. It was a fun, strong-willed hockey team w/tons of talent, but tons of character too. I was lucky enough to be there for every day of it — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 22, 2020

Bruins Zoom reunion entertainment value power rankings: 1. Gregory Campbell

2. Brad Marchand

3. Milan Lucic

4. Andrew Ference

5. Chris Kelly — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 22, 2020

this is the happiest i've been in months and that's a direct side effect of seeing patrice bergeron and tyler seguin's faces — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) April 22, 2020

The Bruins did a cool thing tonight. — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) April 22, 2020

2011 Bruins zoom call is the the best thing to come out of quarantine. — Julie W (@juliebee22) April 22, 2020

It was quite literally my favorite part of quarantine. I hope the team recognizes how much fans enjoyed it and continues with similar content once this is all over. — Cam Hasbrouck (@CamHasbrouck) April 22, 2020

For real that was the best content I’ve seen during this whole quarantine. I can’t imagine it’ll be topped and I’m fine with that. Long live the 2011 Bruins. — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) April 22, 2020

The 2011 Bruins Zoom is the best sporting event of the year. — 2019-20 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins* (@jeffisrael25) April 22, 2020

It certainly was a lot of fun watch, and relive.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images