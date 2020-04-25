Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The National Hockey League is doing its part to help fight COVID-19.

The NHL is partnering up with Electronic Arts to put on a four week tournament with two representatives from each team in the league. Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy will be the dynamic duo from Boston representing the squad in the tournament.

NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz and Adam Pellerin broke down the news in the latest “Need to Know” segment in “NESN After Hours” on Friday night.

Check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.