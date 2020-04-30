There is no specific return date set for the NHL season, but players would begin to welcome back the norm of playing hockey if given the chance.

On Thursday, Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was apart of a town hall with season ticket holders to talk about the postponed season and what he has done during his time off. In doing so, Grzelcyk discussed the possibility of returning to the ice without fans in attendance.

“It would be weird, for sure,” Grzelcyk said during the town hall, provided by the team. “As players, we just want to be given a chance and opportunity to achieve our goal. We’d miss the atmosphere, but we’d welcome coming back.”

It’s clear that players are missing the game, a feeling fans can appreciate and mirror. The NHL is hopeful to finish the 2019-20 season, while not compromising the 2020-21 year.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images