Zdeno Chara has shown he’s an ideal teammate time and time again.

And he further proved that Monday.

The Boston Bruins captain took to Instagram to show Tuukka Rask some serious love, calling him a “Boston Wall.” With good reason, too.

Rask was in the midst of an incredibly strong season for the B’s before the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The netminder boasted a 26-8-6 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

Chara noted in his latest Instagram post that he was asked whether Rask could help the B’s to another Stanley Cup Final.

Here’s his answer:

“The other day I’ve been asked if I think Tuukka can get us to win another Championship.

“This season Tuukka ranks first in goals against average among all goalies with more than 15 games played. 2.22 goals against average.With his excellent performances he helped our team to be leader in points around the NHL.

“So there is your answer

“Tuukka is “Boston Wall””

Well, that certainly answers that.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images