Tom Brady no longer is a member of the New England Patriots.

News of Brady’s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came as a shock to many Pats fans, and even some other Boston-area athletes. Zdeno Chara is one of them.

In fact, the veteran Boston Bruins blueliner is having “mixed feelings” about the whole situation.

“I was a little bit sad to see Tom leave,” Chara said Thursday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe.” “He meant so much to the Boston community, to the fans, probably to every little boy growing up and all these inspiring stories. And (he’s) just a great example on and off the field.

“So yeah, it was kind of sad to see him leave (the) Boston area. But at the same time, I’m very supportive of the decision and what he’s trying to go for and I will always be his fan and his friend, and I wish him nothing but the best (in Tampa Bay).”

Zdeno Chara admits he was sad to see @TomBrady leave and notes how much he meant to the fans and the community pic.twitter.com/kCwwixLMQv — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) April 9, 2020

Same, Chara. Same.

