With so many people struggling due to the current world situation, the “ALL IN Challenge” is attempting to help provide food to those in need.

The “ALL IN Challenge” is a digital fundraiser created by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin with the hope of raising money to provide food to the hungry and front line works while auctioning off once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined the action Wednesday and challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to join him in the fight.

