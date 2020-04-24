Calais Campbell was among the first to welcome No. 1 pick Joe Burrow to the AFC North.
The Baltimore Ravens defensive end, however, won’t exactly be seeing the field from the same view as the newly drafted Cincinnati Bengals quarterback– he’ll be going after him.
And Campbell seems to already have issued a warning.
“Hey @Joe_Burrow10, congrats on being the number 1 overall pick! Can’t wait for us to be properly acquainted,” Campbell tweeted, humorously.
Campbell will begin his first year with the Baltimore Ravens after spending three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
