Calvin Kattar was supposed to be making the walk into the octagon this weekend at UFC 249.

But after Dana White was asked from network executives to “stand down” and not hold the event, Kattar’s featherweight bout against Jeremy Stephens was pushed back for the second time.

Kattar and Stephens were originally supposed to fight in March at UFC 248, but an injury to Stephens rescheduled the bout to UFC 249, which, of course, was scrapped. How is Kattar dealing with the constant postponements?

“Honestly I’ve just been training as if nothing happened,” Kattar told NESN’s Michaela Vernava. “I’m trying to peak at the right time. I’ve been going hard for 14 weeks and I just don’t want to let off the gas.”

White is hoping for the UFC to return from its pause on May 9 and Kattar’s fight against Stephens is being targeted for that date. But the card isn’t official yet and even if it does become official, who knows if it will take place based on what happened with White’s plans for UFC 249?

Although Kattar’s training camp has been longer than usual, he isn’t letting that or the uncertainty of when his next fight will take place faze him.

“The more s— hits the fan, the more I dig deeper. I’m interested to find out (how long I can go), too. A sick part of me probably wants (this fight) to get shut down and (pushed back) again. Let’s see who can go deeper, Jeremy (Stephens). Let’s see who can go deeper in this training camp, that black hole. I’m ready, man. It’s a lifestyle for me. I’m all in. I”m committed. I’m putting everything into this camp. You’re going to see the best Calvin Kattar whenever I step in there next.”

Kattar also gave some advice for those dealing with the monotony of the quarantine lifestyle and also talked about how the current status quo has actually helped his training regiment.

“When s— starts to hit the fan, I just say, ‘What else?’ … That’s all you can do right? What are you going to do? Just be a victim? F— that.

“You adapt, you overcome. Everyone is watching Netflix over and over. Like okay, at least limit it to once a day. And then go do some other things. Do something. I have no distractions right now. I technically feel like I’m training better than I ever have. I’m not even thinking about anything else I can be doing. I’m just a person in the craft.”

Listen to Vernava’s full interview with Kattar in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor MacMillan/USA TODAY Sports Images