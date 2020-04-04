New England Patriots fans are still trying to cope with the reality of Tom Brady leaving after two decades of service to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

UFC fighter Calvin Kattar is among them.

The Methuen, Mass. native is a big Patriots fan and often uses Bill Belichick as inspiration during his training. He told NESN’s Michaela Vernava that Brady’s departure, along with the current state of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has made him feel like he’s living in a “sick, twisted dream.”

“It hurts,” Kattar said. “I just want someone to wake me up. I’m at the market and everyone is wearing masks. I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ It’s crazy. And then Tom Brady (leaves).”

That said, Kattar still has the utmost respect for the six-time Super Bowl champion and his decision.

“I appreciate the competitive fire that TB12 has in him. If he can’t put together a team that he feels he can win a championship with around here, he’s going to get it wherever he can.

“To have that many Super Bowls, the legacy he’s had with (the Patriots) and still have that competitive fire to not just retire with the team he’s been with for two decades and want another ring, I just respect the hell out of that guy to make that move because it’s not an easy move to make.”

As far as his rooting interests go, Kattar said he’ll still root for New England, but wouldn’t mind seeing the Bucs winning as well.

“I’m rooting for either Tom Brady or Bill Belichick,” Kattar said. “One or the other, but I can’t knock Tom after all he’s done for us and I respect the competitive fire he still has.”

