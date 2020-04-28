The Patriots’ decision to not select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft reignited speculation as to whether New England might consider signing Cam Newton.

Newton remains a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason, and oddsmakers believe in wake of the draft that New England is the frontrunner to sign the 2015 NFL MVP.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms isn’t buying the updated odds, though, explaining Tuesday on NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk that it’s dumb to suggest the Patriots will bring aboard Newton. Instead, Simms views the Jacksonville Jaguars as a more likely landing spot for the veteran signal-caller.

“I think it’s stupid to say he’ll go to New England,” Simms said. “New England’s big into framing their football team. I think if they wanted to do Cam Newton, they would have drafted players that fit Cam Newton’s style of play and I just don’t see that happening. So I’m gonna say Jacksonville is my leader in the clubhouse here.”

The Patriots, of course, need to figure out their quarterback situation after Tom Brady left in free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady spent the past 20 seasons in New England, cementing himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history while guiding the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.

All signs point toward Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick in 2019, serving as the Patriots’ starting quarterback to begin the 2020 campaign. It’d be a calculated risk by Bill Belichick to hand Stidham the keys to New England’s offense, however, as the second-year QB has virtually zero NFL experience.

