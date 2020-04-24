Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vacations on Cape Cod will be without one of their signature pastimes this summer.

And elite collegiate baseball players, who were robbed of their season by the coronavirus, now will have another opportunity to showcase their talents to Major League Baseball scouts ripped away.

The Cape Cod Baseball League officially has canceled its 2020 season after a unanimous vote, the CCBL on Friday announced in a statement.

“The decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved,” the CCBL’s statement said. “Following CDC guidelines and medical recommendations, the league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis.

“We would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers and sponsors for their support and look forward to playing again in 2021. Thank you for your continued support and stay safe and healthy.”

Someone cut college baseball players a break already.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images