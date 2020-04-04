NESN After Hours co-host Cealey Godwin is back with two more feel-good stories.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was the lone Celtic to be diagnosed with COVID-19, but already has beat the virus. The 26-year-old is doing his part to help fight the virus and reportedly will be donating his blood plasma for COVID-19 research.

With the virus hitting the world hard at the moment, health care officials are on the front lines trying to contain it. This is everything from treating infected people, conducting research, informing the nation on what’s going on and anything else they can do. The FDA has seen a massive drop in our nation’s blood supply due to the loss of mobile donation drives, but local centers still are taking donations and fellow NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia stopped by one Friday.

Check out the “Ceal of Approval” segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images