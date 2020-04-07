Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is difficult to stay active at home during quarantine, but the NBA is helping out.

The NBA has started “Jr. NBA At Home,” an imitative to help kids stay active by providing at-home basketball workouts by NBA and WNBA players.

Players post videos doing their best home-friendly basketball drills with the hashtag, #JrNBAatHome, to help children improve their skills by learning from the best players in the world, in a safe and secure environment.

The NBA is the latest recipient of NESN After Hours co-host Cealey Godwin’s “Ceal of Approval” due to their impressive new digital series.

Check out the new segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images