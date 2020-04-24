Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Contrary to popular belief, tension wasn’t in the air at CeeDee Lamb’s house Thursday night.

The Dallas Cowboys first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and his girlfriend, Crymson Rose, both explained why she grabbed his phone and he instantly re-took it as he learned his draft fate. Millions of viewers were watching on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network broadcasts when it happened, and the internet, of course, had jokes and collectively jumped to the conclusion Lamb didn’t want his girlfriend going through his phone while his attention lay elsewhere.

However, that wasn’t the case, according to the two main protagonists in one of the highest-profile scenes of the opening night of the NFL Draft.

“y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat 👎🏾,” Lamb wrote Thursday night on Twitter.

y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat 👎🏾 https://t.co/ziQaGkAWbT — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) April 24, 2020

While Lamb, the No. 17 overall pick, merely denied the accusations about Rose, she set the record straight.

“His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him sheesh,” Rose wrote.

His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him🤣 sheesh https://t.co/lXR0XUTLJ0 — Crymson Rose (@Crymson_Rose) April 24, 2020

Well, it looks like we can close this case and look forward to whatever unintentional drama Night 2 of the NFL Draft will bring.

Thumbnail photo via NFL/Handout Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images