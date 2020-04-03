Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although the sports world is paused amid the coronavirus outbreak, that doesn’t mean April 3 isn’t an important day for Boston Red Sox fans. Friday marks the birthday of former Boston reliever Koji Uehara.

He pitched 10 seasons in Japan before embarking on a nine-year Major League Baseball career, during which he spent four seasons in Boston between 2013 and 2016. There was one season that stands out above the rest for the reliever, though.

In 2013, the Red Sox took on the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. After a big 8-1 win in Game 1, St. Louis came back to take Games 2 and 3.

But Uehara had other plans. After a dominant performance in which he posted a 0.00 ERA over the course of 4 2/3 innings, he found himself on the mound when it mattered most.

Boston had taken back the series lead 3-2 heading into Game 6, and with the 2013 World Series title on the line, it was up to Uehara to bring the team home.

And he did.

With the Red Sox up 6-1 in the top of the ninth, Uehara struck out Matt Carpenter, and Boston won the World Series.

To celebrate Uehara’s 45th birthday, tune into NESN at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night to watch the replay of this historic game or check out the highlights in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images