Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’re now on Week 6 with no basketball, and the fate of the 2019-20 season is anyone’s guess.

The NBA indefinitely suspended the season March 11 after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. The season has been on hold ever since, and it’s unclear when it will return.

Like fans, Boston Celtics president of operations Danny Ainge hopes to see the season resume at some point. But he isn’t sure if that’ll happen just yet.

“(NBA commissioner) Adam Silver has some tough decisions (to make),” Ainge said, as transcribed by CelticsBlog.com. “I’m holding out hope we’re still going to play basketball this year. But that’s just me being a fan.”

We are too, Ainge. We are too.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images