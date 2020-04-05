Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics centers Tacko Fall and Enes Kanter became fast friends when they arrived in Boston before this season.

And the first-year Celtics certainly have a fun relationship, poking fun at one another pretty often.

Kanter got back to that Saturday night, hilariously imitating his teammate’s mannerisms while playing basketball on a home court in a video posted to Instagram.

In the clip, Kanter rigidly dribbles and pivots towards a shortened hoop before dunking while barely lifting his feet off the ground.

Then, he shuffles away awkwardly without ever bending his knees. Watch it below.

In Fall’s defense, he moves around pretty well for someone who is 7-foot-5.

Maybe the lighthearted teasing is payback from the time he posterized Kanter at a youth camp, or from a jab taken in their friendly boxing match.

At the end of the day, Fall still is the teammate that Kanter would most like to be stuck in quarantine with.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images